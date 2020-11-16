Maha: Homeless man killed in Thane; 2 held

Thane: A 35-year-old homeless man has been killed by some persons in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Kalwa area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday following which two persons were arrested, police inspector Sudesh Ajgaonkar said.

The body of Suresh Bakade having multiple wounds was found on a water tank near a temple in Kalwa on Sunday morning and was later sent for postmortem.

The victim was a habitual drinker and used to sleep in any auto-rickshaw parked in the area, the official said.

The police suspect that the victim had a quarrel with the accused over his habit of drinking following which they killed him.

Two persons, identified as Pappu Shamana Rayan Zuge (38) and Santosh Gaikwad (29), were arrested in this connection on Sunday and a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the police said.

