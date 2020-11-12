Maha: Man gets seven years in jail for wife’s murder

Jalna: The Jalna district court in Maharashtra has sentenced a man to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment for burning his wife to death.

District judge F M Khwaja in his order on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused.

Shyamlal Ramesh Kathote (36), a resident of Hind Nagar, Jalna, used to suspect his wife’s character, said assistant government pleader Bharat Khandekar.

The couple, who lived at Osmanpur in Partur tehsil,were married for ten years.

On November 1, 2016, Kathote set his wife on fire after pouring kerosene on her, the prosecutor said.

In her dying declaration, she had named Kathote as the culprit, he added.

