Maha: Man held for cheating Delhi gold merchant of Rs 80 lakh

Thane: A 50-year-old man has been arrested from Maharashtra’s Thane city for allegedly cheating a Delhi-based gold merchant of Rs 80 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Vijay Ambalal Soni, was also wanted by Nagpur police in Maharashtra for allegedly siphoning off Rs 25 lakh from a private sector bank, they said.

Soni, hailing from Mehsana in Gujarat, set up a small jewellery shop in Karol Bagh area of Delhi some months back.

On October 23, 2019, he placed an order with wholesale merchant Krishnadev Khupkar for a two kg gold bar.

After taking delivery of the gold bar, Soni left his shop while telling Khupkar that he was going to a bank to transfer the money into the latter’s account.

When Soni did not return, Khupkar filed a police complaint with the Karol Bagh police of being cheated of gold worth around Rs 80 lakh, Thane anti-extortion cell’s (AEC) police inspector Rajkumar Kothmire said.

Khupkar also approached the Thane Police’s AEC last month after he got a tip-off that Soni was to come here.