Maha: Man killed after car hits road divider

Thane: A 26-year-old man was killed after his car rammed into a road divider and then hit a tree in Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said.

The accident took place around midnight in Teen Hath Naka area of the city when the man was travelling with some family members in the car.

He apparently lost control over the wheels, following which the car rammed into the road divider and then hit a tree on the roadside, an official from Naupada police station said.

The man received severe injuries and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said, adding that the other family members escaped unhurt.

Eyewitnesses said a police officer tried to stop three ambulances passing by, but in vain.

An ambulance arrived at the spot after about an hour of the accident, they said.

The deceased was identified as Kalpesh Gaikwad, the official said.

The Naupada police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash and negligent driving), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he added.

Source: PTI