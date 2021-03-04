Maha: Man stabs wife to death over financial dispute

Palghar: A 31-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death following a dispute at their home in Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

A manhunt has been launched for Roopesh More who allegedly killed his 32-year-old wife Vinita on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

The police found the victim lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds, the official said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the couple had fought over financial matters, he said.

The Tulinj police have registered an offence under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and further probe is underway, the official added.