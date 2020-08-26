Maha: Miffed Shiv Sena MP from Parbhani quits seat

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 10:08 pm IST

Mumbai, Aug 26 : In a surprise development, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Parbhani Sanjay H. Jadhav has abruptly quit his seat, official sources said here on Wednesday.

Popular as ‘Bandu’, Jadhav sent his resignation letter to party President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging the party was being sidelined in his home constituency.

He claimed that the party activists were being systematically sidelined by workers of ruling ally Nationalist Congress Party although the Sena was now in power in the state.

When contacted, party officials in Mumbai declined to comment but said that any final decision in the matter will be taken only by Thackeray.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

