Maha minister seeks reinstatement of Shivaji statue in Belgaum

By Sameer Published: 9th August 2020 8:41 am IST
Shivaji statue in belgaum
YouTube

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday demanded that the Karnataka government reinstate a statue of Shivaji Maharaj which was allegedly removed by the authorities in Belgaum district.

Letter to Karnataka CM

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Shinde, who is coordinator minister for border areas along Karnataka, claimed that a life-size statue of the warrior king was removed atMangutti village.

The statue had been installed with the permission of the gram panchayat, but the administration removed it deliberately, the minister claimed, demanding action against the officials.

Belgaum District

Belgaum (or Belagavi) district of Karnataka, which has a sizable Marathi-speaking population, is the subject of a protracted boundary dispute between the two states.

Source: PTI
Categories
IndiaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close