Maha: Minor girl dies in freak playtime accident

By Qayam Published: 17th July 2020 10:32 am IST
accident

Thane: A 11-year-old girl died in a freak playtime accident at her home in a housing complex in Mira Bhayandar city of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place late on Thursday night, when the victim, the daughter of a watchman, was playing at her home in a housing complex in Kashimira area, inspector Sanjay Hazare of Kashi Mira police station said.

The girl was playing with her younger siblings when she climbed on a gas cylinder and got tangled up in a dupatta hanging on a rod from the ceiling, the official said.

The victim lost her footing on the cylinder, which slipped and she was left hanging from the neck, he said.

While the parents were immediately alerted and rushed her to the hospital, the girl was declared dead on arrival, he added.

A case of accidental death was registered and the deceased girl’s body was sent for post-mortem, the official said.

Source: PTI
