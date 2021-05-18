Maha: Mucormycosis treatment to be covered under govt insurance schemes

Mumbai: Patients of mucormycosis, a fungal infection mostly seen in COVID-19 survivors, will be covered by government health insurance schemes PMJAY and MJPJAY, the Maharashtra government said on Tuesday.

The disease will be treated under the state’s Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana and the central Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana where a family gets health cover of up to Rs 1.50 lakh, said a government resolution (GR).

The GR said that 11 surgical packages and eight medical packages will be offered for mucormycosis patients.

Additionally, the State Assurance Society will bear a cost of up to Rs five lakh, the order said.

“Anti-fungal medicines are costly and currently there is a shortage. Every district’s civil surgeon will manage the stock availability and its distribution,” said state health minister Rajesh Tope.

The GR indicated that mucormycosis infections had become a serious concern.

Tope had said earlier that there were around 1,500 cases in the state.

As per government sources, at least 52 persons have died of mucormycosis in the state since the outbreak of coronavirus last year.