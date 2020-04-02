Maha: Owners urged not to abandon pets over coronavirus fear

Palghar: The Palghar district administration in Maharashtra has urged people not to abandon their pet animals over fear of contracting the coronavirus infection.

Despite the government’s appeal, several people have abandoned their pets in open in Palghar. As a result, the pets have got mixed with the stray animals and several of them have been starving, District Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Dr Prashant Kamble said.

He dismissed as baseless the belief of some people that domesticated animals spread the coronavirus infection.

“It is not spread through them. These animals left on roads have no food, water and shelter and they are starving to death,” he said.

Kamble urged social organisations and animal activists to provide food and water to these animals.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.