Maha public service prelims exams rescheduled for March 21

By IANS|   Published: 12th March 2021 11:51 am IST

Mumbai, March 12 : The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)’s preliminary examinations for 2020 shall be conducted on March 21, according to an official announcement here on Friday.

The exams were scheduled for March 14 (Sunday), but were postponed for the fifth time in past 12 months in view of the Covid-19 crisis, sparking off massive protests across the state on Thursday, rattling the government.

Late last night Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the states and declared the candidates that the preliminary exams shall be conducted “within a week”.

He also assured that over 2.60 lakh candidates appearing throughout the state, shall not be deprived of the opportunity to sit for the preliminary exams on various grounds like age-bar, etc.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 12th March 2021 11:51 am IST
Back to top button