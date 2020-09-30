Maha stays contentious order implementing new farm laws (IANS IMPACT)

By QUAID NAJMI

Mumbai, Sep 30 : Under fire from all quarters, the Maharashtra Government on Wednesday stayed its controversial August 10 order implementing new farm ordinances — now laws — making it the first state in the country to enforce them, officials said here.

These farm legislation were: The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, of June 5, 2020.

As per the August 10 order issued by the Director of Marketing Satish Soni, these Ordinances were to be “strictly implemented” — even before the laws on it were passed by Parliament last week amid a ruckus and sparking massive protests among peasants all over India.

The development comes two days after IANS first highlighted the contentious issue (on September 28) leading to a furore in political circles all over with the shell-shocked ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies “gasping and fuming”.

