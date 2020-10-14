Maha to stop stamping of air, train passengers; Metro to resume

Mumbai, Oct 14 : The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that metro railways in Mumbai and Nagpur will resume operations from October 15 while stamping of air and train passengers arriving in the state will be discontinued.

As per the latest Unlock Rules, all domestic passengers landing at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Aurangabad airports shall undergo the mandatory Covid-19 checks, but they will no longer be stamped on the hand with indelible ink.

Railway passengers shall not be subjected to Covid checkups or stamping on the hands though they will be required to maintain all Covid protocols.

Metro rails, currently serving in Mumbai and Nagpur, shall be permitted operations in a graded manner, proving a relief to commuters.

Welcoming the announcement, a spokesperson for Mumbai Metro One said that it has initiated safety inspection and trial runs, and will resume normal passenger operations from Monday, October 19.

The raging controversy notwithstanding, there is no mention of reopening any place of worship for the present, though public libraries have been cleared for opening again.

The government has also allowed B2B exhibitions only outside the containment zones and all types of local weekly markets across the state.

In order to reduce congestion, all shops and markets will be permitted two hours extra and can operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Thursday.

While all educational institutions will remain closed, doctorate or research scholars and post-graduates in science/technology streams requiring laboratory/experiments shall be allowed.

