Maha: Toddler falls to death from seventh-floor balcony

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday

MansoorUpdated: 26th November 2020 6:31 pm IST

Thane: A two-year-old boy fell to his death from the balcony of his flat on the seventh floor of a building in Ambernath town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when the toddler got out of the open sliding door of the room on to the balcony, an official said.

The boy allegedly slipped from the parapet of the balcony and fell down seven floors, the official said.

The child’s body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard with Shivaji Nagar police, he added.

Source: PTI

