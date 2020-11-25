Maha: Truck driver killed in accident in Nagpur

Nagpur: A truck driver was killed after he was hit by another heavy vehicle at a village in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, when Gurumitsingh Balkarsingh (37) was cleaning his truck parked in Makardhokda village, an official said.

Another truck parked in the vicinity, which was taking a reverse, hit Balkarsingh who was cleaning the front portion of his vehicle, the official said.

The victim was sandwiched between the two heavy vehicles and died on the spot, he said.

The Umred police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act and arrested truck driver Banna Singh Sikandar Singh, a resident of Ajmer district of Rajasthan, he added.

Source: PTI

