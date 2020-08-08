‘Mahabharat’ fame Praneet Bhat’s wife Kanchan to debut in mythological show

Mumbai, Aug 7 : Praneet Bhat made a mark playing Shakuni in the 2013 TV series, Mahabharat, and now his wife, actress Kanchan Sharma, is set to make a small screen debut with a mythological show.

Kanchan will play Lord Shani’s wife Manda in “Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram”, she says it’s a dream come true.

“I always wanted to debut on a small screen with a mythological show and yes, my dream has come true,” said Kanchan.

“In the show, I am going to play Lord Shani’s wife Manda. She is always taking care of Hanuman just like a mother. In real life, I am a devotee of Lord Shiva, Shani and Hanuman. I am staying in Mumbai for 10 years now, I always visit Hanuman temple and certainly, this is a blessing of Lord Hanuman who choose me for this show,” she added.

She feels that actors get to learn a lot while working in mythology shows.

“Different body postures, good command over language, dialogue delivery — everything is perfectly needed in equal quantity. The beauty of any girl is enhanced when she plays a goddess on screen, nice costume, heavy jewellery, and trust me when I say this, I just love it,” she said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.