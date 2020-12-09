Mahant Nritya Gopal Das discharged from hospital

Lucknow, Dec 9 : Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, was discharged from the Medanta Hospital on Wednesday.

He had been admitted to the hospital on November 9 when he complained of breathlessness.

The Mahant was admitted to the critical care unit and blood clots were found in his lungs. He also had kidney related problems.

However, the Mahant has recovered and returned to Ayodhya in an ambulance. A green corridor had been formed for the smooth travel of the ambulance.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited the Mahant in the hospital twice, has thanked the doctors and other staff for taking care of the saint.

Source: IANS

