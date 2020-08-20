Maharashtra: A second wave or community transmission?

Mumbai: With an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases being reported in Maharashtra, speculations are on the rise that a deadly second wave might hit the state by the end of this month. Maharashtra reported 11,119 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s toll up to 615,477.

As many as 422 new COVID-19 fatalities pushed the total death count to 20,689.

Pandemics once clear of their initial peak of activity and seemingly on their way out, have a tendency to re-emerge in a different segment of the population and spread anew, giving rise to the second wave of disease.

State health officials and task force members have raised this concern, saying some districts of the state are witnessing a rise in the number of cases for the second time. A rise in the number of cases was seen in many districts, especially in Nashik, Kohlapur, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Latur, and Akola.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Dr. Avinash Bhondve, president of the Maharashtra chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said some districts may be experiencing a second wave. “It is largely as per the global trend being witnessed in countries like New Zealand, Spain, and because of complacency. Not only districts, the second wave may be witnessed in Mumbai if due precautions are not taken,” he said

However, experts see this rise as a sign of community transmission and have urged people to be more cautious and follow basic protocols. Maharashtra Chief Minister last week said that the threat of COVID-19 still persists and that lockdown will be lifted in a phased manner.