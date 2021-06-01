Maharashtra: BJP MLA, 60 others booked for violating COVID norms

Pune: A BJP MLA and 60 others were booked for allegedly violating COVID rules during the pre-wedding ceremony of the MLA’s daughter in Bhosari near Pune on Tuesday.

A video of the MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mahesh Landge has gone viral on social media where he is seen dancing with others.

Cases have been registered against 60 people and Landge at the Bhosari police station for violating the COVID rules under Section 188, 269 and Section 37(1)(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

According to police, people present at the gathering violated the COVID curfew rules and did not even wear masks. The action was taken on the instruction of Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash.

A statewide lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till June 15 in order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lockdown is being extended for 15 days, shall be in place till June 15 now. Depending on the case tally of districts, certain relaxations and restrictions will be enforced,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said on Sunday.

Maharashtra reported 15,077 fresh COVID cases and 184 deaths on Monday, according to the state health department.

As many as 33,000 people recovered from the disease in the state on Monday. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in Maharashtra stands at 2,53,367.