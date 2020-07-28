Maharashtra board SSC 10th result 2020 to be announced tomorrow

Pune: The results of SSC 10th standard of Maharashtra state board will be declared on Wednesday, informed the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune.

The results will be available online after 1 pm on July 29, 2020, informed an order.

Students can view their results at www.maharesult.nic.in, www.sscresult.mkcl.org, and www.maharashtraeducation.com, the release stated.

Earlier, the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) exams were declared by the MSBSHSE on July 16 with a 90.66 per cent pass percentage.

Source: ANI