Maharashtra CM flags off 25 ambulances donated by Shiv Sena

26th July 2020

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off 25 ambulances donated by his party Shiv Sena yesterday.

Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, has reported 1,090 COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths on Saturday. As many as 617 people have been discharged after being recovered from the disease, said the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

The COVID-19 tally in the city has now climbed to 1,07,981 including 78,877 patients recovered/discharged and 6,033 deaths.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 3,57,117 COVID-19 cases including, 1,44,018 active cases, 1,99,967 recoveries and 13,132 deaths so far.

Source: ANI
India
