Maharashtra: Heavy rains lash parts of Marathwada

Aurangabad: Heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, which recorded over 65 mm rainfall in 24 hours, causing water levels to rise in irrigation projects an official said on Tuesday.

At least 50 circles, including 28 in Nanded, two in Parbhani and 20 from Hingoli, received over 65 mm rains in 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning, the official said.

At 128.50 mm, the highest rainfall in Nanded district was recorded at Ardhapur, followed by Tamsa circle with 122.75 mm, he said.

Out of 20 circles in Hingoli, the highest rainfall of 131 mm was recorded in Waranga of Kalamnuri taluka, followed by Dongarkda, which saw 108.75 mm rains, he added.

According to the district administration in Nanded, two bullocks were struck by lightning in Pota village of Himayatnagar taluka, while three cattle drowned in floods.

Apart from this, two men were rescued from the inundated parts of Kuntur and Mukhed, and a 52-year-old resident of Methi village drowned in floods, it was stated.

Residents of Arali, Atkali, Dugaon, Laghul and Kasrali were shifted to safer places, while Arali, Laghul, Kolhe Borgaon, Shelgaon, Sangvi, Lakha, Tapshelgaon, Sugaon and Manaskarga lost connectivity due to rains, the administration stated.

Water levels have risen in irrigation projects in the areas near Godavari River and its tributaries, an official said.

Water discharge in Nimn Dudhana was at 4,320 cusecs, Majalgaon at 97,000 cusecs, Siddheshwar at 6,242 cusecs and 1.72 lakh cusecs at Vishnupuri dam, he said.

The areas on the banks of the river in Nanded city have been kept on alert in view of the rise in water levels, the official added.