Maharashtra launches ‘jail tourism’ initiative from Pune’s Yerawada jail

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched a ‘jail tourism’ initiative of the state government from Pune’s Yerawada prison, in a move to help students learn about historical experiences.

The initiative was launched via an online event. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other top officials were physically present at the Yerawada jail.

During the launch event, Uddhav Thackeray spoke about several freedom fighters who spent a jail term in the Yerwada jail in Pune.

He also remembered the day when he used to visit the jail with his mother when his father late Balasaheb Thackeray was imprisoned here.

“CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray today launched a unique jail tourism initiative. This will help school and college students, history enthusiasts and citizens to experience vignettes from our history,” CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray today launched a unique jail tourism initiative. This will help school and college students, history enthusiasts and citizens to experience vignettes from our history. pic.twitter.com/BkhBRx6KOn — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 26, 2021

“Yerawada jail is 150 years old where several freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, Lokmanya Tilak, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Sarojini Naidu and Subhas Chandra Bose, had been imprisoned under the British rule,” informed ADG Prison of Maharashtra Sunil Ramanand.

Ramanand also said, “The jail has witnessed many historical events like the Pune-pact that was signed within the premises of this jail. In recent times the accused of 26/11 Mumbai blasts Ajmal Kasab was hanged here on November 21, 2012.”

“The ‘jail tourism’ was started to make students aware of the history,” he further said adding that there are several prisons at Thane, Nashik, Dhule and Ratnagiri where this initiative will be started in the coming days.

The ADG also mentioned that the prison officials have issued SOPs for the safety of visitors.

While announcing the beginning of the jail tourism initiative in the state, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that the students and researchers will get an opportunity to get information about historical events that took place in various jails.

Source: ANI