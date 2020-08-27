Maharashtra Police reports 106 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 27th August 2020 3:47 pm IST
Maharashtra Police reports 106 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Mumbai: A total of 106 policemen tested positive for COVID-19, while two succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, according to a statement from the Maharashtra Police.

The state police have reported a total of 14,295 total cases, including 2,604 active cases and 11,545 recoveries.

So far, the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 146 police personnel.
Maharashtra, which is worst affected by the pandemic, reported 14,888 new COVID-19 cases and 295 deaths on Wednesday, informed the State Health Department. The total count of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 7,18,711, including 5,22,427 recoveries and 1,72,873 active cases.

Source: ANI
READ:  China reports 22 imported COVID-19 cases: officials
Categories
Mumbai News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Mumbai News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close