Maharashtra: Two suicides on the same day in quarantine centres

Mumbai: A youth who went to Zanzwad village from Mumbai was sent to an institutional quarantine centre at an MTDC centre in Mahableshwar. He hanged himself on Saturday. The reason for his death is unknown as yet. His swab report is expected. Sub-Divisional Officer Sangita Rajapurkar and Police Officer B A Kondubhairi visited the centre where the suicide occurred.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man committed suicide at the institutional quarantine centre in a government engineering college in Chandrapur city. A resident of Chandrapur, he had returned from Nagpur and had been quarantined. Both these incidents have left the government shocked.

It seems that institutionally quarantining suspected corona patients is causing them deep distress invoking thoughts to attempt suicide.

The exact reason that prompted them to take such extreme steps is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway.

