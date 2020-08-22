Mahatma Gandhi’s gold-rimmed glasses auctioned for Rs 2.5 Crore

London: A pair of glasses belonging to Mahatma Gandhi have been sold for £260,000 after they were discovered hanging halfway out of an auction house’s letterbox.

The glasses were left in an envelope, with a note inside saying: “These glasses belonged to Gandhi, give me a call.”

East Bristol Auctions had estimated the glasses would sell for about £15,000.

Mahatma Gandhi's actual glasses were found hanging out of a mailbox in England. And they could go on auction for $65,000. 🤑 🤑 pic.twitter.com/k9WQJv1g4k — Brut India (@BrutIndia) August 14, 2020

The moment Gandhi's Glasses sell for £260,000 (apologies for poor quality) – an incredible result for a very special pair of spectacles. A true honour and a real thrill to be a part of something so special. pic.twitter.com/HY6QqeHFvN — Andrew Stowe (@Auction_Andy) August 21, 2020

Announcing the sale on Friday, the auction house described it as an “incredible result for an incredible item”.

The seller had inherited them from an uncle who worked in South Africa around the same time Gandhi was there – between 1910 and 1930. They were given to him by the famous civil rights leader, and were passed down from generation to generation, said news.sky.com

“These are probably the most famous pair of spectacles we’ve ever had, and the most important historical item we’ve found,” said Andrew Stowe, one of the auctioneers.