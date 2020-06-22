Mahboobia Junior College shows academic mettle

Hyderabad: Intermediate results of 2020 have surely brought many brilliant girls into the limelight. Afshan Jabeen and M Bhavani from Mahboobia Junior College scored above 95 percent, thereby topping the exam.

Afshan Jabeen, 1st year BPC (Botany, Physics and chemistry) scored 428/460. The girl aspires to gain higher marks in her intermediate second year and become a doctor.

Meanwhile, M. Bhavani, a second year CEC (Civics, Economics and Commerce) scored 9958/1000. This earned her a place among the top ten students in the city and she is now preparing to become a chartered accountant.

Moreover, Umar Jaleel, Secondary Board of Education said, “This year government college students have performed just as well as private colleges. They proved that their economic condition can never be impediments to achieve success.”

“Even the vocational course students have done birlliantly well,” he added.