Mahbubnagar BJP president Erra Shekhar resigns

Mahabubnagar: Amid disagreements with the party leadership in the state, former legislator and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Erra Shekhar on Sunday resigned from the Mahbubnagar district president’s post.

The resignation letter was sent to the media, which said that he would soon explain the reason for his sudden move.

Interestingly, the resignation of Shekhar came while BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay was touring the district. Sanjay had reached the Narayanpet district on Sunday to educate farmers on the three agriculture bills that the central government wants to implement.

Disagreements among party leaders in the district over Bandi Sanjay’s visit to the joint Mahabubnagar district is known to be a reason for Shekhar’s resignation. Shekhar is learned to have been upset that the tour was fixed without his knowledge.