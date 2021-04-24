Mahesh Babu extends support to Hyderabad police’s Plasma Donation drive

Mumbai: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently under self isolation, took to his Twitter recently and extended his support to Hyderabad police for their plasma donation initiative. He also urged his fans and followers to donate plasma, adding that it is very important as donors are more needed now than ever.

Mahesh replied to Cyberabad police tweet, where Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, requested COVID-19 warriors to donate their plasma. “Let’s do everything in our stride to help those battling with Covid. Plasma donors are needed more than ever now. I pledge my support to @cpcybd VC Sajjanar sir & @cyberabadpolice for taking up this initiative. #DonatePlasmaSaveLives,” the actor tweeted.

Mahesh Babu is currently under home quarantine after his crew member tested positive for COVID 19. Apart from the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor, Ram Charan and Prabhas are also under isolation. While Ram Charan’s personal vanity van driver succumbed to COVID 19, Prabhas returned from Mumbai recently after finishing the shooting for Radhe Shyam.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the Tollywood film Sarileru Neekevvaru with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. He will be next seen in Tollywood’s highly anticipated film Sarkaaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady in the film.