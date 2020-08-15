Mahi announces retirement from international cricket

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced retirement from international cricket.

Dhoni announced his decision by posting a video on Instagram captioned: “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Most successful limited-overs international captain

Having served India for 15 years, the reticent man from Ranchi changed the face of international cricket.

The 39-year-old batsman-wicketkeeper is the only captain in the history of cricket to win all ICC trophies.

It was under Dhoni’s captaincy, India managed to win 2010, 2013 and 2014 ICC Champions Trophy.

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain is yet to give details of the development as to whether he is retiring from the game entirely or if he is only bowing out from international cricket.

Indian Premier League

Domestically, Dhoni is currently part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai and is expected to lead the team in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League which is set to start on September 19 in the UAE.