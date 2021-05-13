Mahindra launches ‘Oxygen on wheels’ service in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ‘Oxygen on Wheels’, a service operated by Mahindra Logistics under the aegis of the Rachakonda Police for free transportation of oxygen cylinders from refilling plants was launched here on Thursday.
Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat flagged-off the vehicles and lauded Mahindra Logistics for their efforts. He said that it was a public service initiative to support transportation of oxygen cylinders to hospitals and other medical facilities which was welcoming.
“There will be no transportation charges and priority will be given to government hospitals for supply of oxygen cylinders from refilling plants,” he said.
Mahindra Logistics has earlier launched these services in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Delhi Mohali and now at Hyderabad.
People can contact the Rachakonda Covid Control helpline number – 9490617234 or Mahendra Logistics Control number – 91-7386420259 to avail these services in emergencies.