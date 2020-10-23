Mahmood Ali: 20,000 police officials to be recruited in Telangana

Hyderabad: Applauding thepolice services during the pandemic, Telangana’s Home Minister Mahmood Ali announced that about 20,000 police officials are to be recruitment in Telangana.

He also asked the police to treat every person coming to the police station with respect. The minister attended the passing out parade of the sub-inspectors at the Telangana State Police Academy. Around 1,162 persons completed the police training including 661 sub-inspectors from Civil, 28 from IT communication, 448 RSIs and 25 ASIs. Of them, 256 are women sub-inspectors.

Speaking at the parade, the minister said that the government had provided training to 1,25,848 at the police academy and recruited 18,428 sub-inspectors and constables. He said that the government accords priority to the peace and security in the state. Later, DGP Mahender asked the police to work with sincerity and dedication and make use of technology while working. He asked the police to eradicate crime from the society thus aiding for the welfare and development of the state.