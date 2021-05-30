Mahmood Ali appreciates 10-year extension to Muslim reservation in Telangana

Hyderabad: Home minister of Telangana Mohammed Mahmood Ali appreciated the 10-year extension to 4 percent reservation for Muslims in the state.

Welcoming the decision, he said that the state government is keen on the welfare and development of Muslim society. The home minister said that the chief minister is determined to better the education and financial wellbeing of the Muslims.

Mahmood Ali said that in order to provide free quality education to the poor Muslim students, the state government had set up more than 200 minority residential schools and 50 junior colleges in which thousands of students are studying.

He added that along with the free education, the government is also offering free residence and food to the students of schools and colleges. He further added that this kind of initiative is not to be seen in any other state of India.

He advised the parents of the Muslim children to take the benefits of this scheme and make their children’s future brighter.