Mahmood Ali expresses his gratitude to Waqf board

Hyderabad: State Minister for Home Mohammed Mahmood Ali today expressed his gratitude to the Chairman and Members of Telangana State Wakf Board for passing a resolution for allocation of Wakf Lands on nominal payment for the construction of Residential Schools by the Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society(TMREIS).

He stated that it was Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who with the sole intention of providing excellent education with nutritious food started Minority Residential Educational Institutions in the State. He also said that although the State Government have started Minority Schools for 5th to 7th Classes initially, with a broader sense and providing education to more minority students, the institutions have been upgraded up to Intermediate level.

He noted that the institutions have been running in private buildings, the rents of which were borne by the Government and added due to vigorous efforts by the Chief Minister, the Government of India have allocated 800 crores to the Telangana State for taking up construction of Minority residential Institutions in the State.

He said that these funds could be utilized for construction of Minority Residential Institutions on the Wakf Lands so that better infrastructural facilities can be provided to the minority students along with implementing national training like NCC and Sports etc., He also said that being a public representative from Minority Community, he expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister and Wakf Board for this initiative.

