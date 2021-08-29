Mahmood Ali reviews Jahangir Peer dargah extension, Makkah Masjid renovation works

Hyderabad: Telangana state home minister Mahmood Ali along with the state minority welfare minister K. Eshwar on Saturday held a review meeting on the extension works of the historical Jahangir Peer dargah as well as the renovation works of the Makkah Masjid.

A high-level meeting for four hours was held with the concerned department officials to discuss the works progress. Along with the works of Pahadi Shareef Dargah, Moula Ali dargah, and Anees ul Qurba construction works, Mahmood Ali and K.Eshwar also reviewed the progress of works of Rubaat in Ajmer Sharif and the Christian Bhavan in Kokapet. The home minister instructed the officials to expedite the works.

MLA Anjaiah Yadav, Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem, State Government Minority Welfare Advisor A.K.Khan, Secretary Ahmed Nadeem, Director of Minority Department Shah Nawaz Qasim and Christian Corporation Managing Director took part in the high-level meeting.

The home minister said after the formation of Telangana, chief minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao had sanctioned Rs.50 crores for the development and renovation works for the Jahangir Peer dargah. He reminded that during the Telangana liberation movement the chief minister had held an agitation program near the Dargah.

Mahmood Ali instructed the officials to fast-track the works of ramps and CC road in the Pahadi Shareef Dargah. He also directed the officials to conduct a meeting with the Rajasthan state government officials on the construction of the Rubaat in Ajmer Sharif dargah.

K.Eshwar reviewed the construction works of the Christian Bhavan in Kokapet and instructed the officials to fast-track the works.