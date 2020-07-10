Mahmood Ali welcomes KCR’s decision on mosque, temple Construction

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has welcomed the decision taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to build a new mosque and temple as part of the construction of a new Secretariat.

The Home Minister claimed that CM KCR was a secular leader and he decided to build the mosque in the old Secretariat building, on a larger scale. He said that the Chief Minister would soon hold meetings to talk to the organizers about it. He said that a new modern Secretariat building would be more beneficial to the people.

Mahmood Ali welcomed the Chief Minister’s assurance to build a mosque and temple on a large scale.