Mahmood Ali’s health stable, 2 more family members test positive

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mr Mohammed Mahmood Ali who tested positive for coronavirus has been shifted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.

According to sources, a team of doctors inspected Mr Mahmood Ali as he was not feeling well. Finding symptoms of COVID-19 they advised him to shift to the hospital.

Family members also test positive

Besides Mahmood Ali, his grandson Mohammed Furqan Ahmed has also tested positive for coronavirus. Both have been shifted to Apollo hospital where they are undergoing treatment under the supervision of expert doctors. Doctors informed that condition of both is stable and they will recover soon.

Home minister’s son Mohammed Azam Ali Khurram had been home quarantined after he developed corona symptoms. He was also shifted to Apollo Hospital yesterday night.

Gunmen tested positive

It must be recalled that five gunmen of home minister’s security staff were found corona positive last week. Despite that Mahmood Ali attended Haritha Haram programme. Staff of home minister has been home quarantined.

TRS MLAs contract coronavirus

It must also be noted that recently three TRS MLAs have also contracted coronavirus.

Leap in number of COVID-19 cases

There has been a quantum leap in the number of Covid-19 cases for the past one week or so. 975 people tested positive on Monday, pushing the state’s toll to 15,394.

Source: Siasat news