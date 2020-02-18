Mahmood Paracha talks to media over protest at Shaheen Bagh

A+ A-

New Delhi: Talking to media person at Shaheen Bagh, Supreme Court lawyer Mahmood Paracha said that protest will continue until all the demands are fulfilled.

He added that no notice can weaken the spirit of the protesters. He further said that the protesters are protesting to save the constitution of India.

Anti-CAA protest

It may be mentioned that women are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. They said that the amendment is violating the basic structure of the constitution.

Apex court appoints three-member committee

Meanwhile, the apex court yesterday appointed senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde, Sadhna Ramachandran and former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah to talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh area to convince them to hold the agitation at an alternative site.

Responding to the formation of three-member committee, women at Shaheen Bagh said that they welcome the SC appointed mediators. However, they made it clear that they will not move from the site until their demands are fulfilled.

The court has fixed the matter for further hearing on February 24.