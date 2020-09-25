Maintain Covid protocols, Punjab CM urges protesting farmers

Chandigarh, Sep 24 : Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to the farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all Covid-19 safety protocols, during Friday’s statewide lockdown against the agriculture Bills.

While the state government was fully with the farmers in their fight against the Bills, and no FIRs will be registered for violation of prohibitory orders, there should be no disturbance of the law and order during the lockdown, he said.

He appealed to the farmers to ensure that the citizens of Punjab are not put to any inconvenience during the protest, especially given the Covid crisis in the state.

The Chief Minister also urged the farmers, and other organisations supporting the protest, to maintain social distancing and wear masks at all times.

The state was already in the midst of a surge in Covid cases, and any violation of precautionary norms could lead to the situation spiralling out of control, he warned.

Source: IANS

