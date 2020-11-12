Major Fire in Gandhi Nagar cloth market in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 12 : A major fire has occurred at a cloth shop and godown in Delhi’s garment market Gandhi Nagar in Shahdara district on Thursday evening. At least 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

“We received a call from Subhash road in Gandhi Nagar regarding the fire in a cloth shop-cum-godown. There is no casuality yet,” Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said.

The local police also rushed to the spot and helped in the rescue operation. Smoke and fire was seen from a distance and the locals too aided in the rescue operation. The building has been vacated.

Source: IANS

