Makkah: 70 percent of residents may have contracted coronavirus

Makkah: Coronavirus testing in Makkah revealed the number of people infected with the virus is higher than the estimate made by the officials.

As per the Middle East Eye report, three Saudi medical sources claimed that nearly 70 percent of residents of Makkah may have contracted coronavirus.

Till 1st May, Makkah has reported 207 cases.

It may be mentioned that despite restrictions, curfew and lockdown imposed in Saudi Arabia, the number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom mounted to 24, 097. The death tally of the country reached to 169.

The Kingdom is in lockdown since 25th March 2020.

Is coronavirus spreading among royal family?

Recently, a media report claimed that many members of the Saudi royal family have contracted coronavirus. The report also claimed that at least 150 members of the royal family are already infected with the virus.

Dismissing the claims, Prince Turki bin Faisal al-Saud, the former intelligence chief said that less than 20 members of the Saudi royal family have contracted the virus.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.