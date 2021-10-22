Makkah court cancels fines imposed on Umrah companies

Riyadh: The administrative court of appeal in Makkah Al-Mukarramah has issued a final ruling cancelling the fines imposed on Umrah companies for violating visa regulations.

According to Arabic daily Al-Watan, one of the suspended Umrah companies received the ruling of the administrative court of appeal, cancelling the fines issued by the ex-patriates department against it.

The company is one of the eight Umrah companies fined for violating the rules, causing pilgrims to arrive six hours late. Subsequently, these companies approached the ministry of Hajj and Umrah to review the decision taken against them saying that the delay in the arrival of the pilgrims is completely out of their control.

The court ruled to cancel the fines after examining all aspects of the regulations involving visa violations.