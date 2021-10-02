Makkah court of appeal rules not to rent unused building of Indian school of Jeddah

Riyadh: The Makkah court of appeal on Thursday has ruled in favour of an International Indian School in Jeddah denying the general court’s demand to pay Saudi Riyal (SAR) 12 Million as rental charges against non-utilization of the litigated building.

The court ruled that the school building had not been used because it had not received clearance from the ministry of civil defence and the ministry of education, and as such the building owner’s requirement to receive rent arrears did not exist.

The school principal Dr Muzaffar Hasan said that this is a historic order in favour of the Indian school. The Indian School, with the help of the Indian Embassy and the Consulate in Jeddah, won a five-year legal battle.

International Indian School, Jeddah through its legal attorney intervened and challenged the judgment of the general court in Jeddah to pay to the claimant SAR 12 Million as rental costs and filed an appeal against the judgment of the court.

The court of appeal accepted the objection and found it valid and judicious through a series of hearings. The Makkah court of appeal made this historic ruling which reduced the judgement of the general court invalid.