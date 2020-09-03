Makkah Masjid and Shahi Masjid set to reopen from Sept 5

Hyderabad: The 400-years-old Makkah Masjid at Charminar and also the Shahi Masjid, public gardens to be thrown open from September 5. Almost after 5 months, these two very old and historic mosques that have the capacity to hold a larger amount of people would be thrown open.

As of now the mosque is under preparation for opening and the sanitization process is underway.

The gates of both the mosques for people would be open for all five times prayers, however, only fifty people would be allowed. All the worshippers are strictly asked to get their own prayer rugs (Jahnemaaz). The worshippers are asked to perform at home ablution.

The prayers would be held in are held following physical distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. under 10 years and above 60 years old people wouldn’t be allowed in the mosques.

In a meeting on Wednesday at Mahmood Ali, Home Minister’s office along with a few other designated individuals Mumtaz Ahmed, Ahmed Pasha Qadiri, A.K Khan and Mohammed Qasim this decision was taken.