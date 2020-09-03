Makkah Masjid and Shahi Masjid set to reopen from Sept 5

By Nihad Amani Published: 3rd September 2020 6:37 am IST
Makkah Masjid deserted on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain
Makkah Masjid deserted on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: The 400-years-old Makkah Masjid at Charminar and also the Shahi Masjid, public gardens to be thrown open from September 5. Almost after 5 months, these two very old and historic mosques that have the capacity to hold a larger amount of people would be thrown open.

As of now the mosque is under preparation for opening and the sanitization process is underway.

The gates of both the mosques for people would be open for all five times prayers, however, only fifty people would be allowed. All the worshippers are strictly asked to get their own prayer rugs (Jahnemaaz). The worshippers are asked to perform at home ablution.

READ:  Webinar on Storytelling, Films, ADs and Digital Interactive World

The prayers would be held in are held following physical distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. under 10 years and above 60 years old people wouldn’t be allowed in the mosques.

 In a meeting on Wednesday at Mahmood Ali, Home Minister’s office along with a few other designated individuals Mumtaz Ahmed, Ahmed Pasha Qadiri, A.K Khan and Mohammed Qasim this decision was taken.

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close