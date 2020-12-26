Makkah Masjid gates opened, spiritual fervor returns to Friday prayer

By News Desk|   Updated: 26th December 2020 1:58 pm IST
Makkah Masjid

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: The gates of the historical Makkah Masjid have been opened for worshipers.  Huge crowd thronged to offer Friday prayer after a long spell of closure in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. 

Khatib Mecca Masjid Hafiz and Qari Mohammed Rizan Qureshi gave sermon and lead the Friday congregation and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country and the people. 

All gates opened

The Superintendent Makkah Masjid Abdul Qadir Siddiqui informed that on all the gates of the mosque including the main gate ‘Babul Dakhila’, where renovation work was completed, were opened.

“Since March barriers were created to prevent the worshipers to enter the mosque due to Covid-19.  Only the Khatib of the mosque and the staff were performing the prayers.  Since the lifting of the lock-down, only a limited number of worshippers were allowed to offer regular prayers.  But due to decrease in the Covid-19 cases, permission was granted to open the mosque for the general public to offer Friday prayers”, Siddiqui said.

READ:  62-year-old woman drives 250 km to join farmers’ protest in Delhi, photo goes viral

Fountain

“As far as the fountain repairing, the work is still going on.  Once the tiles fitting works complete the fountain would be filled with water for ablution”, Siddiqui informed.   

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk|   Updated: 26th December 2020 1:58 pm IST
Back to top button