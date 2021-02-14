Makkah Masjid renovation work unlikely to be completed before Ramadan

Hyderabad: The renovation work of Makkah Masjid is progressing at a slow pace. The work is going on under the supervision of the outsourced staff of the State’s archaeological department. The officials concerned are, however, unable to tell whether or not the work would be completed before Ramadan.

One of the officials on the condition of anonymity said that sixteen tombs of the main hall needed repairing. The earlier contractor had completed repairing of only six tombs. The current one has completed only three tombs. The remaining seven tomb’s works need another three to four months.

It is understood that the work would not be completed before the Ramadan.

Mumbai’s contractor Srinivas Surgi had shown keen interest in the mosque work. He was given 18 months time in 2017. But due to some hurdles, he delayed the works alleging non-cooperation from the Archeological Department due to which only 60% of the work was completed.

In view of the delay, another Mumbai’s contractor was brought in under whose supervision the work is going on. This new contractor has been allotted additional work of the main structure and the prayer area.

The work, however, is not expected to be completed before the Ramadan.