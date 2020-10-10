Malabar Gold and Diamonds launches ZOUL lifestyle jewelry

New Delhi: To add to the glitz and glamour of the upcoming festive season, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest and fastest growing gold and diamond retail chains in the country, launched ZOUL- lifestyle jewellery, an exclusively designed contemporary lightweight jewellery collection for millennials and new-age women.The collections available across all 23 stores in karnataka.



Priced at Rs.5999 onwards, ZOUL- lifestyle jewellery offers an extensive range of creations in categories like ring, necklace, bangle, pendant, nose pin, studs, bracelet, etc. Made of 18Kt pink and rose hallmarked gold, diamond and Swarovski semi-precious stones, the collection appeals to customers who prefer minimalistic yet trendy and lightweight designs. Ideal for daily wear, the collection is available at all the Malabar Gold & Diamonds stores across India.



“ZOUL- lifestyle jewellery complements the evolving sensibilities and aspirations of the new-age women. This affordably-priced exceptionally crafted collection is a great value proposition because of its design innovation and excellent wearability. With this fascinating collection, the millennials now have reasons to flaunt their unique style statement in this festive season. We at Malabar Gold & Diamonds always surprise our customers with creations that are fashionable and ahead of time,” said M.P.Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group.