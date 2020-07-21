Malaika Arora embraces new normal as she steps out

Posted By Sameer Published: 21st July 2020 12:05 pm IST
Malaika Arora
IANS

Mumbai: Malaika Arora is embracing the new normal, and she has captured the moment for followers on Instagram.

The actress shared a selfie wearing a mask on Instagram Stories. She clicked the selfie as she stepped out.

”Let’s do this #newnormal,” she captioned the image.

In the image, Malaika is seen wearing a black jacket.

Recently, Malaika had shared that a lot of people don’t know the fact that she can “actually sing”.

Talking about her hidden talent, Malaika had said: “People don’t know the fact that I can actually sing. It is one of the most therapeutic things for me.”

Source: IANS
Categories
Bollywood
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close