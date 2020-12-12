Malaika Arora is ‘outta focus’

News Desk 1Published: 12th December 2020 4:35 pm IST
Mumbai, Dec 12 : Actress Malaika Arora has shared a picture where the mood, according to her, is out of focus.

Malaika posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen lounging on a sofa dressed in a white shirt and striped pants.

“Outta focus…” Malaika wrote.

Recently, Malaika and her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan were in Dharamshala, where actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor were shooting for their next film, “Bhoot Police”, a horror comedy.

Malaika posted a lot of images from the scenic hill town during her Dharamshala trip.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

