Malaika Arora packs her 2021 memories in latest video

Mumbai: As 2021 comes to an end, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora posted an adorable video filled with memories of different months of the year.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika posted a Reel featuring gorgeous pictures from various events and occasions.

These include a snap of her getting vaccinated, a beautiful picture with beau Arjun Kapoor and stills from workout sessions and vacations.

Malaika also included a picture in which she can be seen posing with a bowl full of food since she launched her brand ‘Nude Bowls’ this year.

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments. “Beautiful,” a social media user wrote. “So Awesome Queen,” another added.

Meanwhile, Malaika’s beau and actor Arjun Kapoor has reportedly contracted COVID-19.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Wednesday, sealed Arjun’s Mumbai residence after he tested positive for COVID-19. However, Arjun has not issued any statement regarding his diagnosis yet.

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun’s 34th birthday in 2019.